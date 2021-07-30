Be curious, not judgmental: Ted Lasso and TV's pivot to kindness

In today’s Big Story podcast, the pandemic’s darkest months, millions of us were looking for comfort and solace. And we found it in an unlikely comedy about an American football coach going to England to coach a soccer team. But Ted Lasso’s success is more than a funny script and a great cast — it’s a sign that we’re searching for more than an anti-hero, and as the culture gets meaner, kindness is more in demand than ever before.

Why Ted? Why now? What does it mean to celebrate a privileged white man in an authority position simply for … being nice? Will the show’s second season explore the complexity of its characters? Does Ted Lasso have a dark side?

GUEST: Norm Wilner, NOW Magazine

