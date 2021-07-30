Loading articles...

GDP contracted in May, slight increase for June

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
OTTAWA — Preliminary information suggests Canada’s real gross domestic product rebounded slightly in June, to 0.7 per cent, according to Statistics Canada.
The agency says it’s due to a growth in retail trade and an upswing in the food services sector due to easing public health measures.
In May, the GDP contracted to 0.3 per cent, following a 0.5 per cent decline in April.
More to come
