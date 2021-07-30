Young male found with multiple gunshot wounds near Jane Street and Highway 401

Toronto police are investigating after a young male was found with multiple gunshot wounds late Friday evening.

Police said they were called to the Jane Street and Falstaff Avenue area, which is just south of Highway 401, for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries.

Several bullet casings were also found in the area, police said.

No other information has been released by investigators at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.