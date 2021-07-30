Loading articles...

Man struck by vehicle near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street in Mississauga, Peel police say

Last Updated Jul 30, 2021 at 7:23 pm EDT

Peel police say a man was struck by a vehicle near Highway 403 and Hurontario Street in Mississauga Friday afternoon.

Peel police said an officer was flagged down at the highway onramp because a man was allegedly causing a disturbance.

The officer then allegedly got into a physical confrontation with a man and then ran from the officer and onto the highway.

He was then struck by a passing vehicle on the highway, police said.

Police said the man has been transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has been contacted about the incident.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

 

 

