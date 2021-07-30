Pedestrian in life-threatening condition following alleged downtown hit-and-run

A pedestrian has life-threatening injuries following an alleged downtown hit-and-run, police say.

Police said they were called to the Sherbourne Street and Front Street East area late Friday evening for a report a person had been struck by a vehicle.

Investigators said paramedics have transported the pedestrian to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police allege.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.