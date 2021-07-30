Ontario reports more than 200 new COVID-19 cases for second straight day

For the second straight day, the province of Ontario is reporting more than 200 new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials confirmed 226 new infections on Friday to go along with the 218 new cases reported the previous day.

Two weeks ago, when the province entered Step 3, there were 159 new cases reported.

It’s the first time in almost a month there have been back-to-back days of more than 200 new cases and the fourth straight day the number of new cases has increased since reporting a low of 119 back on Monday.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases has now climbed to 170. It was 160 a week ago.



Graphs courtesy: jkwan_md

Toronto is reporting 62 new cases with 35 new infections in Waterloo, 24 in Peel Region and 13 in York Region.

An additional 11 people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the provincial total up to 9,339. It’s the first time in two weeks the province has seen a single-day double-digit increase in the number of deaths.

Health officials say 83,907 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday. More than 19.3 million doses have been given to date across the province with just over 80 per cent of people 12-years of age and older having received at least one dose. Sixty per cent, or just over 8.9 million Ontarians, have been fully vaccinated to date.

The province completed 20,993 tests in the previous 24 hour period, for a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.



Graphs courtesy: jkwan_md