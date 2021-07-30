Mask mandate to remain when Ontario exits Step 3, no date determined yet

Ontario could be exiting Step 3 of their COVID-19 reopening plan anytime after August 6, but residents will still be required to wear masks indoors.

The provincial government have released the new regulations that businesses will be required to follow once the province exits their “Roadmap to Reopening,” although no date has been given at this time.

Ontario reached the first milestone for exiting Step 3 on Thursday with 80 per cent of the 12 years of age and over population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The other two milestones are when 75 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and no public health unit has less than 70 per cent of their eligible population with two doses.

Public health and health care indicators also will have to remain stable.

Ontario is currently at 68.9 per cent of the population with both doses. ICU and hospital numbers continue to drop, but the province has seen an increase in cases over the last two days, reporting over 200 cases for the first time in three weeks.

When the province does exit Step 3, the vast majority of public health measures, including capacity limits, will be lifted.

There will be a small number of measures that remain, including passive screening for COVID-19 symptoms and each business will require a safety plan.

Face coverings will also be required for all indoor settings. Businesses will also be required to follow instructions and advice from public health officials on physical distancing, cleaning and disinfecting.

The full list of regulations can be found here:

New regulations for Ontario businesses by CityNewsToronto on Scribd