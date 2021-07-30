Man charged in Mississauga attempted murder investigation, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say they have arrested and charged a man they allege is connected to a violent assault in Mississauga this past winter.

On Feb. 3 at around 2 a.m., police said a 20-year-old Mississauga man was “violently assaulted” in the area of Morningstar Drive and Goreway Drive in Mississauga.

“After a long and thorough investigation, the suspect was located at a residence in the area of Dixie Road and Bovaird Drive in Brampton,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police said Hardeep Singh, a 22-year-old man from Brampton, has been arrested and charged with one count of Attempt Murder.

The man appeared in court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.