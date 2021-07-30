Loading articles...

Kylie Masse wins silver medal in women's 200 metre backstroke

FILE -- Kylie Masse, of Canada, swims during a heat in the women's 100-meter backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

TOKYO — Kylie Masse has won a silver medal in the women’s 200-metre backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics.

It’s Masse’s second silver medal in Tokyo after she came second in the 100-metre backstroke.

More to come.

