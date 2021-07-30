Premier Doug Ford to make announcement about the future of former Ontario Place

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make an announcement this morning on the future of the former Ontario Place theme park.

Ford will appear with Culture Minister Lisa MacLeod and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

The Progressive Conservative government has been seeking to redevelop the Toronto attraction that was closed to the public in 2012 after years of financial losses.

Ford’s government has said it wants to make the space that first opened in 1971 an impressive attraction.

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders was appointed this spring as a special adviser to the province on its park redevelopment.

MacLeod has said the redevelopment would keep key features, including Trillium Park, the Cinesphere Theatre and the pods.

The provincial government has insisted it will engage with Indigenous communities, the City of Toronto, and the public as it moves forward with redevelopment in Ontario Place.

Ontario’s Culture Minister confirmed in March the “vision for Ontario Place” will not include casinos or condos and that the land will not be sold. She also says the site’s key heritage and recreational features will remain in place.

The park was built in 1971.