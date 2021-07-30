Explosion at propane facility rocks southern part of Barrie

Fire crews remain on the scene of an explosion at a propane storage facility in Barrie.

An eyewitness tells 680 NEWS that just before 2 p.m. on Friday he heard a series of “loud, banging noises” coming from about a kilometre away.

Ron Johnson says he saw a lot of smoke and flames shooting up about 100 feet into the air followed by a series of explosions in the direction of Superior Propane, located in the area of Lockhard Road and Bayview Drive.

Video posted on social media shows plumes of thick black smoke rising into the air.

Big explosion and fire. South east side of Barrie. pic.twitter.com/mL6juz3X9S — Traci Dixon (@imagenthat1) July 30, 2021

Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark says a majority of the fire has been extinguished, with the current focus on keeping the large propane tanks at the facility cool.

“The propane tanks that were of the largest concern are 30,000 US water gallons but they were a long distance away from the area where the fire was,” said Clark. “There were some other tanks – smaller tanks – that were in that storage area that were exposed.”

There are no report of any injuries at this time but fire crews have evacuated businesses within a one kilometre zone of the affected area of the explosion.