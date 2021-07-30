Police investigate reports of gunfire near Coxwell and Gerrard; no injuries reported

Toronto police are investigating reports of gunfire near Coxwell Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Police said they were called Friday evening for reports of a person screaming, along with the sounds of gunshots.

When officers arrived, police said they had to run after two people. They were later caught and are now in police custody, police said.

A firearm was also located in the area and no injuries were reported.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.