Canada beats Brazil in penalty kicks for spot in Tokyo soccer semifinals

Canada beat Brazil 4-3 in penalty kicks in the women’s soccer quarter-finals on Friday to advance to the high stakes semi-finals where they will, once again, play for a medal.

In a rematch of the bronze medal game from the 2016 Rio Olympics, Canada’s keeper Stephanie Labbé stood out with huge, game-saving saves when it mattered most.

This isn’t the first time the Canadians have iced Brazil’s dream of a medal in women’s soccer. Back in 2016, Canada beat Marta and the home team 2-1 to earn bronze at the Rio Games.

Two of the other semifinal matches on the women’s side were ongoing by the time Canada beat Brazil. Sweden faced the home team Japan and Great Britain played Australia. The United States was slated to face the Netherlands later on Friday.

Canada will play the winner of the latter match in the semifinals.

With files from Sportsnet’s Julia Kreuz