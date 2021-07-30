Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canada beats Brazil in penalty kicks for spot in Tokyo soccer semifinals
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Jul 30, 2021 7:17 am EDT
Last Updated Jul 30, 2021 at 8:15 am EDT
Canada's Christine Sinclair celebrates after scoring against St. Kitts and Nevis in a CONCACAF Olympic qualifying match Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. Sinclair broke Abby Wambach's record of 184 goals. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)
Canada beat Brazil 4-3 in penalty kicks in the women’s soccer quarter-finals on Friday to advance to the high stakes semi-finals where they will, once again, play for a medal.
In a rematch of the bronze medal game from the 2016 Rio Olympics, Canada’s keeper Stephanie Labbé stood out with huge, game-saving saves when it mattered most.
This isn’t the first time the Canadians have iced Brazil’s dream of a medal in women’s soccer. Back in 2016, Canada beat Marta and the home team 2-1 to earn bronze at the Rio Games.
Two of the other semifinal matches on the women’s side were ongoing by the time Canada beat Brazil. Sweden faced the home team Japan and Great Britain played Australia. The United States was slated to face the Netherlands later on Friday.
Canada will play the winner of the latter match in the semifinals.