Possible stolen vehicle strikes police car in Brampton, injuring officer

An officer has been injured after his police car was struck by a possible stolen vehicle along Hurontario Street in Brampton.

Peel police say they were called Hurontario and Steeles Avenue just after 1 a.m.

A police vehicle had been struck by a possible stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle then fled the scene.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Hurontario was closed between Steeles and Sir Lou Drive as police investigated, but it has since reopened.

There has been no description of the suspect vehicle released.