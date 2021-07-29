Sexual assault charges laid against former Boy Scouts volunteer, elementary school supply teacher

York Regional Police have laid additional sexual assault charges against a Markham man stemming from multiple incidents in 1989.

Investigators say a case was opened in April 2021 when a male victim reported that he had been sexually assaulted on two occasions by an older man when he was approximately 12 years old.

On June 4, police say the male accused was arrested and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference of a child under 14.

The investigation revealed the man was a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of York Region in 1989 and volunteered with the Boy Scouts in the mid-80s.

The accused was also a supply elementary school teacher with the York Region Catholic School board from 2000 to 2004, and police say he had access to children.

On June 22, police say another victim came forward to report he had been sexually assaulted on different occasions by the same suspect in 1983 when he was 14 years old.

The victim said he knew the accused, who volunteered at a church and was a sports coach at a school he attended in the Yonge Street and King Road area in Richmond Hill.

Police identified 58-year-old Steven Wolfer of Markham, who faces two counts of sexual assault and gross indecency. The accused will appear in court on August 31.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are urging anyone with information to contact them.