Toronto Zoo reveals name of last remaining endangered Amur tiger cub

The Toronto Zoo revealed the name of an Amur tiger cub that survived from a litter born in early May after two of its siblings died at the facility.

The zoo shared a photo of Mazy and its cub Mila.

In late May, the zoo was forced to euthanize a cub nicknamed Small, who had been monitored closely since its birth as it had not been gaining weight.

The zoo’s medical team discovered several heart defects, including a hole between the main chambers and a key blood vessel coming from the wrong side of the organ, which was too complex to be repaired.

Her death came 10 days after another cub from the same litter was euthanized due to multiple ailments, including severe liver damage.

The zoo always maintained that the first few months following birth are critical.

“Fewer than 500 Amur tigers can be found in the wild, slowly recovering from a low of just 20-30 animals in the 1930s. Illegal hunting and habitat loss are their primary threats,” the Toronto Zoo said in May.

The cubs were born after their mother, Mazy, was paired with the male tiger Vasili through a program meant to promote conservation.

Amur tigers have been on the endangered list since 2007.