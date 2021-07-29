Police release images of Scarborough sex assault suspect

Toronto police have released images of a man accused of following a woman off a TTC bus and sexually assaulting her in Scarborough.

Police were called to the Lebovic Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East area on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at around 4 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

In a release, police said a woman and man both boarded a bus at Kennedy subway station.

When the woman exited the bus near Lebovic Avenue, the man followed her.

Police say he approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is described as 18-20 year old, five foot six to five foot seven, wearing a white t-shirt, black vest, blue jeans and a white baseball cap.