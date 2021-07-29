Loading articles...

Penny Oleksiak takes another shot at Canadian medal record

Last Updated Jul 29, 2021 at 7:20 am EDT

Canada's Penny Oleksiak. (Frank Gunn/CP)

Penny Oleksiak will swim in the women’s 100-metre freestyle final tonight.

If she cracks the podium she will become the only Canadian with seven Olympic medals.

Oleksiak won four medals as a 16-year-old at the Rio games.

The Toronto native picked up silver in the women’s 4 x 100-metre freestyle relay and bronze in the women’s 200-metre freestyle race in Tokyo.

Thursday’s race is scheduled to begin at 9:59 p.m. Toronto time.

