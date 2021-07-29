Loading articles...

Motorcyclist dead following crash with vehicle in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist is dead following a collision with a vehicle in Etobicoke. CITYNEWS/Adrian Golombek

One man is dead following a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle in Etobicoke.

Police were called to the area of Jutland Road and Kipling Avenue just before 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s. He was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

Kipling Avenue between Jutland Road and Norseman Street is closed in both directions as police continue to investigate.

