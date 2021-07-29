Loading articles...

As election looms, CSIS warns of foreign security threats

A sign for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service building is shown in Ottawa on May 14, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

In today’s Big Story podcast, when Canada’s intelligence agency warns about threats from foreign powers in the expected fall election, it’s easy to assume they’re referring to the kind of online meddling the United States saw from Russia in 2016. But they’re not.

Or at least, that’s not all they’re worried about. The latest warning from CSIS covers what might be called ‘old-school’ interference. The basics of blackmail, bribery and threats. So how is Canada preparing, and what should we be worried about when it comes to our election security?

GUEST: Stephanie Carvin, author of Stand on Guard: Reassessing Threats To Canada’s National Security

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

