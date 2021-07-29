Loading articles...

Canada wins gold medal in women's eight rowing

Last Updated Jul 29, 2021 at 9:39 pm EDT

Canada's Lisa Roman, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Christine Roper, Andrea Proske, Susanne Grainger, Madison Mailey, Sydney Payne, Avalon Wasteneys and Kristen Kit compete in the women's eight rowing repechage round event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Canadian women’s eight rowing crew has captured gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

The eight rowers crossed the line first in the final in a time of five minutes 59.13 seconds at Sea Forest Waterway. It’s Canada’s first gold in the event since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

New Zealand grabbed silver (6:00.04), while China took bronze (6:01.21).

Canada will leave the Tokyo Olympics with two rowing medals, after Victoria’s Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Surrey, B.C., took bronze in Thursday’s women’s pair.

The double-podium performance comes after Canada secured just one medal — in the lightweight women’s double sculls — at the Rio Games five years ago.

Canada made two other finals at the pandemic-delayed Games.

Conlin McCabe of Brockville, Ont., and Kai Langerfeld of North Vancouver, B.C., just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish in the men’s pair, while Jessica Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., and Gabrielle Smith of Unionville, Ont., were sixth in women’s double sculls.

Canada qualified 10 boats at a Games for the first time since the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and fielded a gender-balanced crew for the first time.

More to come

|||||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 18 minutes ago
VEHICLE FIRE - #NB410 at Courtney Park. All lanes blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 08:29 PM
Tracking a few rain showers for areas as you head up to the cottage this evening. Huntsville and Parry Sound are…
Latest Weather
Read more