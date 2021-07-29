Loading articles...

Brampton carjacking leads to crash, manhunt

Last Updated Jul 29, 2021 at 8:04 am EDT

An allegedly stolen Mercedes is seen resting against a Brampton home after it was driven onto a lawn early Thursday morning. (Carl Hanstke/680 NEWS)

Peel Police say a Mercedes stolen at knifepoint last night in Brampton was later found crashed into a house.

The alleged knifepoint hold up took place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Bovaird Dr. and Mountainash Rd.

About four hours later, the car was recovered in the Great Lakes Dr. and Sandalwood Pkwy. area.

It had crashed through a fence and into the side of a house.

Police arrived quickly and arrested two occupants of the vehicle.

A manhunt is underway for a third suspect who fled the scene.

