Brampton carjacking leads to crash, manhunt

Peel Police say a Mercedes stolen at knifepoint last night in Brampton was later found crashed into a house.

The alleged knifepoint hold up took place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Bovaird Dr. and Mountainash Rd.

CARJACKING

-Bovaird Dr. and Mountainash Rd. Brampton

-Two culprits with knives stole citizen’s vehicle

-Desc as Ml Blk,30 yrs,dark coloured hoodies

-Veh – 2015 Blk Mercedes E250 Lic ‘KESAR’

-Last seen in above area

-No injuries

-Central Robbery invest

-PR21-0259060

-C/R 10:36pm — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) July 29, 2021

About four hours later, the car was recovered in the Great Lakes Dr. and Sandalwood Pkwy. area.

It had crashed through a fence and into the side of a house.

Four hours after being stolen at knifepoint a black Mercedes goes off road/crashes through backyard fence on Checkerberry Cres in north Brampton. 3 males inside ran off but fast-acting police officers managed to arrest 2. The third suspect who escaped was wearing Gucci sweater pic.twitter.com/HuRlTAqdEz — carl hanstke (@carl680) July 29, 2021

Police arrived quickly and arrested two occupants of the vehicle.

A manhunt is underway for a third suspect who fled the scene.