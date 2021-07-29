Alaska coast hit by 8.2 magnitude earthquake, no tsunami risk for B.C.

Emergency Info B.C. says there is no tsunami risk to this province at this time

Earthquake hit off the Alaska Peninsula, southeast of Perryville, just after 11 p.m. PT

A massive earthquake rocked some parts of Alaska late Wednesday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was a magnitude 8.2, hitting just off the Alaska Peninsula, southeast of Perryville and southwest of Kodiak, at a depth of 32 kilometres — which is considered to be shallow.

An image from the U.S. Geological Survey shows where an earthquake hit off the coast of the Alaska Peninsula late Thursday, July 28. (Courtesy USGS)

It struck just after 11 p.m. PT.

Tsunami warnings had been issued for much of the Alaska coastline, but have since been cancelled. Advisories were originally put in place for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula, and the Aleutian Islands, according to various media reports.

“Remember, strong and unusual currents may continue for several hours. If you have damage, please report it to your local officials,” wrote the U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center hours after the earthquake struck.

All #Tsunami alerts for the #Alaska coastline have been cancelled. Remember, strong and unusual currents may continue for several hours. If you have damage, please report it to your local officials. Stay safe, get some rest, and we'll keep the watch for you. Good night. https://t.co/wzUBu4ysK3 — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 29, 2021

Emergency Info B.C. confirmed early Wednesday there was no tsunami risk to British Columbia as a result of the magnitude 8.2 quake.

There is no tsunami threat to #BC as a result of the 8.2M earthquake that was detected earlier this evening southeast of Chignik, Alaska. https://t.co/5XGTRP0hEm — Emergency Info BC (@EmergencyInfoBC) July 29, 2021

The earthquake and ensuing tsunami risk in parts of Alaska forced some communities to order residents to seek higher ground.

According to the Alaska Earthquake Centre, the shaker was “felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak.”

We have reviewed a M8.2 EQ 65 miles S of Perryville at 10:15 pm AKST. This event was felt throughout the Alaska Peninsula and Kodiak. For more information and to submit DYFI reports, please go to https://t.co/eyDYAW4cKo — Alaska Earthquake Center (@AKearthquake) July 29, 2021

The city of Kodiak was among communities impacted by evacuation orders, with police urging locals to get to a local high school that was higher up.

Any potential damage remains unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.