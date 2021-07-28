U.K. excludes Canadian travellers from new exception to quarantine measures

Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers have been left out of plans to ease quarantine restrictions for entry in the United Kingdom.

The British government said people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or by the European Medicines Agency, which regulates drugs for the European Union and several other countries, will be able to take pre-and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating for 10 days after entering England.

The changes are set to go in place at 4:00 a.m. on August 2.

The British government did not provide a reason why Canada was not included in the new quarantine exceptions.

The European countries involved in the exceptions include European Union member states, members of the European free trade agreement and the microstate countries of Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City.

British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the new measures are meant to help family members visit each other and help businesses benefit from increased trade.

“We’ve taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel, and today is another important step forward,” said Shapps.

“We will, of course, continue to be guided by the latest scientific data, but thanks to our world-leading domestic vaccination programme, we’re able to look to the future and start to rebuild key transatlantic routes with the US while further cementing ties with our European neighbours.”

The Scottish government, which sets its own health policy, made the same decision. Wales said it would also adopt the change – though its Labour Party-led government said it regretted the Conservative London government’s decision.

“However, as we share an open border with England, it would be ineffective to introduce separate arrangements for Wales,” it said.

Northern Ireland, which is also part of the U.K., hasn’t announced its plans yet.