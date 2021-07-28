Report: Maple Leafs sign Mrazek to 3-year contract, Andersen goes to Carolina

The Toronto Maple Leafs are bolstering their goaltending depth reportedly agreeing to a three-year contract with free-agent goalie Petr Mrazek.

According to Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, the Maple Leafs will pay Mrazek $3.8 million per season.

The 29-year-old last played for the Carolina Hurricanes appearing in just 12 games in 2020-21 due to injury. He was solid in limited action, however, posting a .923 save percentage and 2.06 goals-against average.

His best season came in 2015-16 with the Detroit Red Wings when Mrazek appeared in 54 games, posting a .921 save percentage and 2.33 GAA with four shutouts.

The Maple Leafs were in the market for a second goalie to replace Freddie Andersen, who is reportedly leaving Toronto to join Mrazek’s former team and in Carolina.

Andersen, who finished with a .896 save percentage in 24 games, struggled mightily this season, eventually losing the starting job to Jack Campbell and missed time with a knee injury.

Andersen played five seasons in Toronto after being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for multiple draft picks in 2016.

The Maple Leafs also announced a separate trade in which the team acquired defenceman Brennan Menell from the Minnesota Wild for a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2022.

Menell, 24, has only appeared in five games with the Wild but in 2019-20 led all American Hockey League defensemen with 42 assists and finished second with 47 points to earn First-Team All-Star honors.