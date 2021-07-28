Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Toronto officials to hold final scheduled COVID-19 update today
by Michael Ranger
Posted Jul 28, 2021 5:58 am EDT
Toronto officials are holding their last scheduled COVID-19 media briefing on Wednesday.
Mayor John Tory, Dr. Eileen de Villa and Chief Matthew Pegg will provide the update from city hall at 10 a.m.
It will be the 186th city news conference held on the pandemic situation.
The city says regularly scheduled briefings won’t be held going forward due to low COVID-19 case counts and increasing vaccination rates.
It says future briefings will be held on an as-needs basis.
680 NEWS will carry the briefing live.
With more than 80 per cent of Torontonians with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the city is now making a push to target neighbourhoods where vaccine rates remain very low.
Health officials continue to hammer home the message, “close the gap.”
While the overall rate of fully vaccinated Torontonians 12 and up is approaching 70 per cent – some neighbourhoods are still lagging behind.
Focus is turning to some areas in the city’s northwest where the double vaccination rate is close to 49 per cent.
The
for Toronto on Tuesday. province reported 37 new cases
{* loginWidget *}