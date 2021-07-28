Retirement home GM charged after door handles removed from resident rooms

An Oshawa man has been charged after reports surfaced earlier this year that door handles were removed from some rooms in a retirement home to prevent COVID-19 positive residents from freely moving around the facility.

As CityNews first reported back in February, an anonymous whistleblower came forward with information that a manager at the White Cliffe Terrace Retirement Residence in Courtice ordered maintenance staff to remove door handles on some fourth-floor assisted living suites.

The whistleblower alleges the handles were off the doors for several days until a head office employee discovered it and complained. He claimed they were told by management not to speak about the incident.

Staff at the home have said they received “threats” after the allegations became public.

A report issued by the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) found the facility failed to protect its residents from neglect and abuse by removing the door handles and that resident charts with regards to plans of care had not been updated within the last six months.

Durham Regional Police say 40-year-old Tawab Karimi is facing two counts of unlawful confinement. Karimi was the general manager at the facility.