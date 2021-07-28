Premier Ford to meet with wildfire evacuees, community leaders in Thunder Bay

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was scheduled to meet Wednesday with evacuees and community leaders affected by wildfires in the province’s northwest.

Ford’s trip to Thunder Bay comes as First Nation leaders call on the province to declare a state of emergency over the situation.

Ford and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford were slated to meet with Indigenous leaders and wildfire evacuees at a hotel in the city.

The premier’s schedule also lists him visiting the command centre for Ontario’s response to the wildfires.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from First Nations communities as the province battles a wildfire season that’s more aggressive than usual.

Officials said this week that the number of wildfires is nearly double the 10-year average.

There are now 148 active fires burning, with 44 of those not under control, 12 being held, 27 under control and 65 being monitored.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says the forest-fire hazard is “high” with “extreme areas” in Kenora, Dryden, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Red Lake.

A moderate to low hazard is in Nipigon and the eastern part of Sioux Lookout.

In the northeast part of Ontario, no new fires have been discovered, keeping the current number of burning blazes at nine, with only two under control and seven being observed.

The fire hazard in the northeast is low to moderate across the region.