Pfizer says 3rd vaccine dose 'strongly' increases protection against Delta variant

Pfizer says the ongoing testing of a booster shot given six months after the second vaccine dose shows it raises antibody levels against the Delta variant to 11 times higher in older people and five times higher in younger people.

This, Pfizer says, is compared to levels after two doses. The drugmaker also notes that by the end of September, testing in children between the ages of 5 and 11 should produce the data needed to ask for emergency use authorization in that age group.

“Prevent COVID-19 caused by SARS-CoV-2 (including Delta variant) in individuals 12 years of age and older,” the drugmaker said on what a potential booster shot could offer in terms of protection.

“Emerging real-world data suggests immunity against infection and symptomatic disease may wane.”

The data shows that antibody levels are also higher after the third dose against the original strain of COVID-19 and the Beta variant, first identified in South Africa.

It also says that testing in children from six months to 5 years old should follow soon after.

The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

In the coming weeks, Pfizer is expected to publish more data so the Federal Drug Administration can decide whether booster shots are necessary.

A top official at the European Medicines Agency said a decision on whether to recommend Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for children is expected soon. If approved, it would be the first such license for the shot’s use in children globally.