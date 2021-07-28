Ontario to provide up to 67,000 surgeries, invest over $300M as focus shifts to life post pandemic

Ontario’s government is making a significant investment of $324 million to address surgical wait times and improve access to healthcare with a goal for hospitals to operate at 110 to 115 per cent capacity moving forward.

On Wednesday, the province announced the impacts the pandemic has had on Ontarians’ ability to access necessary healthcare, such as surgeries and procedures, is an “immediate recovery priority.”

About $216 million of the money will go toward extending operating room hours, focusing on the hardest-hit areas.

Funds are also being allocated to increase hours for diagnostic services, a centralized system for managing wait times and plans specific to local hospitals.

In early June, the province began to allow for more non-emergency services, including those who may require a stay in the hospital.

The change comes as Ontario COVID-19 indicators continue to trend in the right direction while the province starts ramping up second doses to get more residents fully vaccinated.

Surgical and other healthcare procedures were paused during the pandemic to allow for more urgent care as ICU admissions skyrocketed during the province’s third wave.

But the Ford government says healthcare personnel worked “very hard” to ensure some patients received priority and were able to access surgeries. Between March 1, 2020, to March 1, 2021, the province says 76 per cent of patients received surgery, and 99.3 per cent of “most urgent and semi-urgent” surgery patients were cared for.

Additionally, over 465,000 surgeries were handled in Ontario hospitals from April 2020 to March 2021.

More:

In April, as the province navigated through a devastating third wave, the government started telling hospitals to stop performing all but emergency surgeries because of the expanding amount of COVID-19 patients. It ordered a similar pause during the first wave in March 2020.

From April 17 through April 30, there were more than 700 new daily patients in ICU as a result of COVID-19. That number grew to 900 patients on May 1 and has since decreased over time.

In May, Ontario’s fiscal watchdog said it would take approximately three-and-a-half years to clear the surgical backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Financial Accountability Office projects that the backlog of cancelled surgeries will reach 419,200 procedures by the end of September.

The province says 122 people are in intensive care with COVID-related critical illness and 83 patients are on ventilators.

Canada’s chief public health officer says that the third wave of COVID-19 in Canada would have been much deadlier without vaccines.

Dr. Theresa Tam says as vaccines began to roll out among the most vulnerable and older populations in Canada, she was “quite struck” by how quickly infections and deaths plummeted in that age group.

In January, when the second wave of COVID-19 peaked in Canada, more than 4,000 Canadians, over 80 died from the virus.

In April, when the third wave peaked and most Canadians over 80 had at least one dose of vaccine, the number of deaths in that age group fell to 498.

The latest provincial data show 99.5 per cent of all COVID-19 ICU admissions from mid-June to mid-July were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, and nearly 96 per cent of related deaths were in the same group.

Eighty-one per cent of Ontarians have one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 69 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The province says 94,116 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday for a total of more than 19.2 million shots.

With files from The Canadian Press