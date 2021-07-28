Back-to-school plan will be released early next week, Ford says

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s back-to-school plan will be announced early next week.

Ford shared the news today during a visit to Thunder Bay, Ont., where he met with local leaders to discuss the ongoing wildfires that have forced thousands from their homes.

The Premier says the comprehensive back-to-school plan will include making sure schools have proper ventilation.

That was one of the recommendations of the province’s advisory group of science experts, who also called for schools to remain open in all but the most catastrophic scenarios.

In late June, Education Minister Stephen Lecce reaffirmed his commitment to a full return to in-person learning saying, “our government is firmly committed to getting all children back to class, full-time, in-person, this September where they belong.”

Lecce says he’s been working with Ontario health officials for months on the 2021-22 school year plan.

“He [Dr. Kieran Moore] and I both reaffirmed to create a more normal experience, stable for the kids, staying in class,” said Lecce.

Ontario has had the longest interruption to in-person classes in Canada.

The province’s chief medical officer of health has said that he wants a conservative, safe opening of schools and that the plan has a significant amount of prevention factored in.

Moore said Tuesday that while the province is in “the last leg of the race” against COVID-19, the government is doing all it can to help overcome vaccine hesitancy in roughly 1.8 million people – including more than 300,000 students.

Moore says that despite steady progress in daily vaccinations, two in 10 eligible Ontarians are still without a first dose. He adds that the risk of someone without any protection contracting COVID-19 is 6.4 times higher than those with at least one dose.

We’re all excited about reopening. We need to make sure this one sticks. Ford can help guarantee that by offering folks in hotspots their 2nd vaccine dose now. Acting like the Delta variant spreads in schools, but not factories, warehouses or malls doesn't make sense. #ONpoli — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) June 7, 2021

Opposition leader Andrea Horwath has openly criticized the Ford government’s handling of a return to school for students tweeting on Wednesday that “students don’t need Doug Ford to drive them to school.”

“They need Ford and Lecce to steer schools to a #SafeSeptember2021 with a plan for small classes, better ventilation, ramped up vaccinations and mental health supports. Leave the bus driving to the professionals,” Horwath wrote.