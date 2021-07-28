Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man wanted for two Scarborough sexual assaults investigations
by Erick Espinosa
Posted Jul 28, 2021 7:53 pm EDT
Last Updated Jul 28, 2021 at 8:15 pm EDT
Man wanted in sexual assault investigations, Mohammed Mahaboob, 55. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service
Toronto police want the public to be aware of a man wanted in relation to two sexual assault investigations that occurred in the City’s east end and they believe there may be more victims.
In a statement, police say on June 9 a 49-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the area of Firvalley Court and Warden Avenue. A month later, a second sexual assault occurred minutes away involving a 27-year-old woman in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue.
Police are looking for 55-year-old Mohammed Mahaboob of Toronto. He is charged with two counts of sexual sssault and fail to comply with release orders.
He is described as 55-years-old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. A photo of the suspect has been released.