Man wanted for two Scarborough sexual assaults investigations

Toronto police want the public to be aware of a man wanted in relation to two sexual assault investigations that occurred in the City’s east end and they believe there may be more victims.

In a statement, police say on June 9 a 49-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in the area of Firvalley Court and Warden Avenue. A month later, a second sexual assault occurred minutes away involving a 27-year-old woman in the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

Police are looking for 55-year-old Mohammed Mahaboob of Toronto. He is charged with two counts of sexual sssault and fail to comply with release orders.

He is described as 55-years-old, five feet eight inches tall, weighing 185 pounds. A photo of the suspect has been released.