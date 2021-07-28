Man seriously injured in fight near Yonge-Dundas Square

One man was seriously injured in a fight between a group of people near Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto’s downtown core on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the area of Dundas Street East and Victoria Street shortly before 10:30 p.m.

One man was stabbed during the confrontation and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on a suspect or suspects at this time.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.