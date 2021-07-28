Loading articles...

Can Toronto police itself out of a homelessness crisis?

Police make arrests while removing a homeless encampment at Lamport Stadium on May 19, 2021. 680 NEWS/Mark Douglas

In today’s Big Story podcast, over the past few weeks, Toronto police have stormed into at least three park encampments where homeless people have been living. They’ve been met with protesters and journalists, and police have sometimes responded with violence.

In the end, not many people have ended up in homes, and the city’s reputation is in tatters. How long can Toronto sustain this strategy? What could the city do differently, if it’s willing to admit to its past failures? And what should other places in Canada, facing similar crises, learn from this?

GUEST: Leilani Farha, global director of Make The Shift

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:18 PM
VEHICLE FIRE: SB 400 approaching Innisfil Beach Road the right lane is blocked off due to a vehicle fire, emergency crews on scene #HWY400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s a quieter weather day today. Some smoky haze for #Toronto GTA. More weather details on…
Latest Weather
Read more