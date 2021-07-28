Can Toronto police itself out of a homelessness crisis?

In today’s Big Story podcast, over the past few weeks, Toronto police have stormed into at least three park encampments where homeless people have been living. They’ve been met with protesters and journalists, and police have sometimes responded with violence.

In the end, not many people have ended up in homes, and the city’s reputation is in tatters. How long can Toronto sustain this strategy? What could the city do differently, if it’s willing to admit to its past failures? And what should other places in Canada, facing similar crises, learn from this?

GUEST: Leilani Farha, global director of Make The Shift

