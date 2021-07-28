Loading articles...

Man killed in assault on Gerrard Street near Broadview

Last Updated Jul 28, 2021 at 5:42 am EDT

A man has died in an assault along Gerrard Street near Regent Park. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed in the east end of the city overnight.

Officers were called to incident in the area of Gerrard Street between River Street and Broadview Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

The man was found on the scene with stab wounds and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Investigators say the assault was related to call for a person with a knife further east on Gerrard, just past Broadview.

One man has reportedly been taken into custody and it is being treated as a homicide.

No further details about the incident have been released and police have not indicated whether the suspect and victim were known to each other or if it was a random attack.

 

 

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 08:18 PM
VEHICLE FIRE: SB 400 approaching Innisfil Beach Road the right lane is blocked off due to a vehicle fire, emergency crews on scene #HWY400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:21 AM
Good Wednesday morning! It’s a quieter weather day today. Some smoky haze for #Toronto GTA. More weather details on…
Latest Weather
Read more