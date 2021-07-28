Man killed in assault on Gerrard Street near Broadview

Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed in the east end of the city overnight.

Officers were called to incident in the area of Gerrard Street between River Street and Broadview Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

The man was found on the scene with stab wounds and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Investigators say the assault was related to call for a person with a knife further east on Gerrard, just past Broadview.

One man has reportedly been taken into custody and it is being treated as a homicide.

No further details about the incident have been released and police have not indicated whether the suspect and victim were known to each other or if it was a random attack.