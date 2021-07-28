Loading articles...

Man killed in assault on Gerrard Street near Broadview

A man has been critically injured in an assault along Gerrard Street near Regent Park. CITYNEWS/Bertram Dandy

Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed in the east end of the city overnight

Officers were called to incident in the area of Gerrard Street between River Street and Broadview Avenue just before 2:30 a.m.

The man was found on the scene with stab wounds and transported to a trauma centre in critical condition. He later died of his injuries.

Investigators say the assault was related to call for a person with a knife further east on Gerrard, just past Broadview.

One man has reportedly been taken into custody.

No further details about the incident have been released and police have not indicated whether the suspect and victim were known to each other or if it was a random attack.

 

 

