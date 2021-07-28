Loading articles...

Filmer, Janssens capture bronze in women's rowing pair at Tokyo Olympics

Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens of Canada compete in the women's rowing pair semifinal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer of Victoria and Hillary Janssens of Surrey, B.C., have captured bronze in women’s pair at the Tokyo Olympics.

More to come

