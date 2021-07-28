Loading articles...

Dashcam footage shows suspect vehicle involved in Hwy 401 multi-vehicle collision

A screen grab from a video tweeted by the OPP shows a vehicle that changed lanes and slowed down in front of a transport truck, leading to a collision. TWITTER/@OPP_HSD

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified a vehicle that allegedly caused a multi-vehicle collision in Pickering on Tuesday.

Dashcam footage from the transport truck involved in the collision was shared by OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt. The video shows a blue vehicle quickly changing lanes and slowing down giving the driver of the transport truck little time to react resulting in a violent collision against the guardrail.

“Don’t cut in front of vehicles!” wrote Sgt. Schmidt in a tweet. “This is what can happen when you take away a truck drivers following distance”.

According to Schmidt, six vehicles were involved in the collision, resulting in the shutdown of the westbound lane of highway 401 at Brock Street for the clean up and investigation, which lasted hours.

Some debris from the collision flew into the eastbound lane, but no serious injuries were reported.

The suspect vehicle did not stay on scene following the collision but police have confirmed that the driver has since been identified and charges are pending.

