Canada's inflation rate slowed in June

Last Updated Jul 28, 2021 at 8:38 am EDT

FILE - Statistics Canada building and signs are pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The consumer price index rose 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis last month, according to Statistics Canada. That’s down from a 3.6 per cent gain in May. The agency says the CPI rose 0.3 per cent in June on a monthly basis, down from a 0.5 per cent increase in May.

More to come.

