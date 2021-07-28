Loading articles...

2 injured in shooting at Flemington and Allen roads

A Toronto EMS ambulance is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Two people were injured in a shooting in the area of Flemington and Allen roads on Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area shortly after 10 p.m.

A man and woman were found injured at the scene. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries while the man suffered minor injuries.

Police say they received reports that the shooter was in a car but a suspect description is not available at this time.

Roads in the area are closed for the investigation.

