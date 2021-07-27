Loading articles...

2 people found dead in North York apartment

Toronto police investigate after two people were found dead in a North York apartment on July 27, 2021. (CRAIG WADMAN/CITYNEWS)

Two people have been found dead in a North York apartment, police said Tuesday.

Police said they were called at around 10:58 a.m. to the Wakunda Place and O’Connor Drive area.

The circumstances around the deaths have not been determined at this time, but autopsies will be conducted as part of the investigation, police said.

Photos and video from the scene showed police vehicles in front of the Centennial Place apartments at 5 Wakunda Place.

Investigators said the homicide unit is not involved at this time.

 

