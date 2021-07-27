Toronto police searching for dog stolen in the Beaches

Toronto police are looking for an alleged thief who stole a dog from its owner early Tuesday morning near the Beaches.

Police say a woman was walking her dog in the Woodbine Avenue and Lakeshore Boulevard neighbourhood when at around 5:30 a.m. she began speaking with a man who let her pet into his vehicle to cool off.

It’s alleged he then pushed the woman and drove away with the dog.

The dog, named Stella, is described as a female American bulldog pitbull mix. She is six years old, grey in colour, with white fur on her chest and in between her eyes and stands two feet tall. She was also wearing a blue leash at the time of the incident.

The male suspect is described as having a tanned complexion, standing between 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-5, approximately 150 pounds, and clean-shaven with dark brown clean-cut hair. He also spoke with an accent.

The suspect vehicle is described as a newer style minivan, possibly grey or beige in colour.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.