Pop-up vaccine clinics at Eaton Centre, Toronto Zoo today

As the push continues to get every eligible Toronto resident vaccinated against COVID-19 – clinics will be set up on Tuesday at two popular tourist destinations.

Unity Health has teamed up with the Eaton Centre to host a pop-up clinic at the downtown mall on Tuesday.

Any Toronto resident 12 and up is who needs their first or second shots are eligible. The clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supply runs out.

People booking their second doses must have received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer/Moderna) at least 21 days ago, or first dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

– 12+ in all “M” postal codes

– 1st and 2nd dose

– Pfizer

– Priority for staff and retailers of CF Toronto Eaton Centre

— Unity Health Toronto (@UnityHealthTO) July 26, 2021

The Scarborough COVID vaccine clinic is teaming up with SickKids to offer families looking to get their shots free tickets at the Toronto Zoo.

The pop-up will operate from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and free admission and parking will be offered to anyone who books their first or second dose.

The clinic will offer the Pfizer vaccine and is open to anyone 12 and older.

Appointments can be booked here.

The Toronto Zoo – Wildlife Marquee, in the Discovery Zone (2000 Meadowvale Road)

July 26 & 27 from 4-7 PM

Book your appt at https://t.co/p83qb3gZdh ✅ Must be 12+ years old

If coming for your 2ND dose: Must have received 1ST dose Pfizer 21+ days ago OR AZ 8+ wks ago — Scarborough Health Network (SHN) (@SHNcares) July 24, 2021

The city also continues to target neighbourhoods where vaccine rates remain very low.

Health officials continue to hammer home the message, “close the gap.”

While the overall rate of fully vaccinated Torontonians 12 and up is approaching 70 per cent – some neighbourhoods are still lagging behind.

Focus is turning to some areas in the city’s northwest where the double vaccination rate is close to 49 per cent.