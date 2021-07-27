Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200-metre freestyle

Canada’s Penny Oleksiak has won a bronze medal in 200-metre freestyle swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is her sixth Olympic medal, making her Canada’s most decorated summer Olympian.

Oleksiak finished fourth in her semifinal heat with a time of 1:56.39 to qualify for the final.

The Toronto native made history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, becoming the first Canadian to win four medals (one gold, one silver, and two bronze) in the same Summer Games and the youngest Olympic champion at just 16-years-old.

Ahead of Tuesday’s final, Oleksiak also anchored the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay team to silver during the first days of this Olympics.