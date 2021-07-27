Loading articles...

Penny Oleksiak wins bronze in 200-metre freestyle

Last Updated Jul 27, 2021 at 10:30 pm EDT

Canada's Penny Oleksiak looks up at her results after swimming to take the bronze medal in the women's 200m freestyle final event during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada’s Penny Oleksiak has won a bronze medal in 200-metre freestyle swimming at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is her sixth Olympic medal, making her Canada’s most decorated summer Olympian.

Oleksiak finished fourth in her semifinal heat with a time of 1:56.39 to qualify for the final.

The Toronto native made history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, becoming the first Canadian to win four medals (one gold, one silver, and two bronze) in the same Summer Games and the youngest Olympic champion at just 16-years-old.

Ahead of Tuesday’s final, Oleksiak also anchored the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay team to silver during the first days of this Olympics.

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 08:18 PM
VEHICLE FIRE: SB 400 approaching Innisfil Beach Road the right lane is blocked off due to a vehicle fire, emergency crews on scene #HWY400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:30 PM
Hazy skies continue for tomorrow. Mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 degrees. Humidex near 29.
Latest Weather
Read more