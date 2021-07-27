Toronto's Penny Oleksiak looks to set Canadian Olympic record in Tokyo

Canada has seen great success at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre this Olympics

Penny Oleksiak could set a new record for the most medals won by a single Canadian athlete during the Summer Games

VANCOUVER – All eyes will be on Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak Tuesday night, when the Canadian swimmer competes in the 200-metre freestyle final at the Tokyo Olympics.

This could be one of the biggest events of Oleksiak’s career: a podium finish would see her set a new record for the most medals won by a single Canadian athlete during a Summer Games.

The 21-year-old stayed humble Monday when she was asked to send a message to her fans back in Canada.

“I just really appreciate everyone’s support, honestly, and I know that people are watching,” she said.

Oleksiak finished fourth in her semifinal heat with a time of 1:56.39 to qualify for the final.

“I like stepping up to the occasion,” she told reporters after finishing with the sixth-fastest time in the semifinals. “Being able to step on the world stage when everyone is watching is always exciting. I just love being here.”

If she makes the podium, Oleksiak will win her sixth Olympic medal.

The Toronto native made history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio becoming the first Canadian to win four medals (one gold, one silver, and two bronze) in the same Summer Games and the youngest Olympic champion at just 16-years-old.

Ahead of Tuesday’s final, Oleksiak also anchored the women’s 4×100 freestyle relay team to silver during the first days of this Olympics.

Canada’s Margaret Mac Neil, left to right, Rebecca Smith, Kayla Sanchez and Penny Oleksiak celebrate a silver medal in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay during the Tokyo Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, July 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Canada has seen great success at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre with four of five medals coming in the pool.

Maggie Mac Neil captured Canada’s first gold medal in Tokyo, winning the women’s 100-metre butterfly while Kylie Masse won silver in the women’s 100-metre backstroke.

Tuesday’s aquatic events begin around 6:30 p.m. PT. Oleksiak will also compete in the 100-metre freestyle, 4×200-metre freestyle relay and 4×100 medley relay at Tokyo.