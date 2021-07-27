Ontario reports fewer than 150 new COVID-19 cases

Ontario is reporting 129 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The province has reported fewer than 200 cases for 19 straight days.

The test positivity rate is 1.0 per cent, up slightly from 0.9 per cent one week ago.

There were 13,644 tests completed in the last 24-hour period.

Locally, there are 37 new cases in Toronto, 22 in Peel Region and 12 in Hamilton.

The active case count in the province decreased by 29 – there were 158 resolved cases.

The rolling seven-day average remains at 157 cases, up slightly from one week ago.

The province reported 119 cases and three deaths on Monday.

There are now 127 people in the ICU with COVID-19 complications and 81 ICU patients on a ventilator.

Graphics courtesy of @jwan_md

There were 92,035 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the last 24-hour period.

As of 8 p.m. Monday, 80.5 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have received at least one dose while 67.3 per cent are now fully vaccinated.

Ontario’s Liberal leader Steven Del Duca is pushing for a vaccination passport and mandatory vaccinations for front-line workers.

Del Duca expanded on the topic of mandatory vaccinations for those in the healthcare sector, saying the people of Ontario “need a plan to prevent a fourth wave and keep Ontario open.”

The Ford government has maintained a firm stance on not implementing vaccine passports, with the Premier saying a few weeks ago that he’s “never believed in proof” and that “everyone gets their proof when they get the vaccination.”

Graphics courtesy of @jwan_md

Doug Ford said Monday that his government is working on a plan to get kids back to class full time in September.

The Premier said Education Minister Stephen Lecce is working with the province’s medical officer of health to come up with a “comprehensive plan.”

“We’re going to make sure the kids or going back to school in September,” said Ford. “They’re going back even if I have to hop in the school bus and drive them myself.”

With school just six weeks away, NDP education critic Marit Stiles has criticized the Ford government for not acting quickly enough – saying “time is ticking away.”