Nurses are quitting by the thousands. What happens if we can't recruit more?

Medical staff prepare for the opening of the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena in Ottawa on March 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

In today’s Big Story podcast, since the early days of the pandemic, experts have been warning about the stress constant emergency work places on medical professionals. And after more than a year on the front lines of the pandemic, Canada has a nursing crisis.

Why are nurses walking away? Why can’t we recruit more quickly? And what happens in the fall if we see another wave of covid without enough nurses to keep the system running?

GUEST: Tim Guest, president of the Canadian Nurses Association

