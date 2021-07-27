Loading articles...

Canadian Maude Charron wins gold medal in weightlifting

Last Updated Jul 27, 2021 at 9:10 am EDT

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 27: Maude G Charron of Team Canada competes during the Weightlifting - Women's 64kg Group A on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Weightlifter Maude Charron has won Canada’s second gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

Charron, from Rimouski, Que., finished first in the women’s 64-kilogram competition after a successful lift of 131 kilograms on her third and final clean and jerk attempt.

Charron also had the highest score in the snatch phase, lifting 105 kilograms. Her total of 236 points over the two phases was four better than silver medallist Giorgia Bordignon of Italy.

Wen-Huei Chen of Taiwan finished third.

Charron’s gold is Canada’s second of the games after swimmer Maggie Mac Neil won the women’s 100-metre butterfly on Monday.

 

