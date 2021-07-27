Only half of 1% of new COVID-19 cases are in fully vaccinated: Trudeau

MONCTON, N.B. – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians who still have not got a COVID-19 vaccine to roll up their sleeves, saying that the overwhelming majority of cases are in people who haven’t received their two shots.

Trudeau told a news conference at a vaccine clinic in Moncton, N.B., on Tuesday that only half of one per cent of cases being recorded are in fully vaccinated people.

The Prime Minister said the vaccines are effective and safe, having passed Canada’s world-class standard for medical approvals.

He also noted they are available as Canada now has enough vaccines delivered to fully immunize everyone who is eligible for a shot, working out to over 66 million doses in total.

“With enough doses for everyone, there are no more excuses to not get your shot. Do it for yourself, because nobody wants to get sick and it’s the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated who are getting sick right now,” Trudeau said.

“If you’re not going to do it for yourself, do it for your loved ones who need to be protected including from the new variants of concern. Do it for health workers who are out there on the front lines and have been for a very long year and a half stepping up to keep everyone safe.”

He added: “We don’t want to have to start overwhelming our ICUs and hospitals again with unvaccinated people getting cases.”

Trudeau also called on the unvaccinated to get immunized on behalf of kids under 12 who aren’t yet eligible to get a shot.

With the Delta variant and other variants of concern circulating, it is likely Canada will see a rise in cases over the coming months, but the spike will primarily be limited to unvaccinated people, he said.

Trudeau said the potential overwhelming of health authorities in some parts of the country is of “real concern.”

The Prime Minister cautioned against thinking that everyone else getting vaccinated will protect you if you choose not to get the shot.

“If everyone else gets vaccinated, they will be kept safe. You will not be safe.”

Canadians with at least one dose:

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▒░░░░ 70.35% Canadians fully vaccinated:

▓▓▓▓▓▓▓▓░░░░░░░ 55.92%#COVID19Canada #vaccine — Vaccine Tracker Canada (@vactrackcanada) July 27, 2021

Different provinces are looking at incentive programs to persuade people to get the shot, he said, and pointed out that many countries are only opening their borders to people who have been vaccinated.

The federal government is working with provinces on a system for Canadian travellers to show proof of vaccination, he said.

“We’re going to continue with ad campaigns. We’re going to continue with provinces putting forward various incentive measures,” Trudeau added. “We’re looking at ensuring international vaccine credentials so people that are fully vaccinated can travel around the world.

“These are the things that people who are still hesitant are going to be missing out on,” he said.

He made the remarks as the Delta variant surges in pockets of the United States where vaccination levels remain low. Canada has announced that fully vaccinated U.S. travellers will be allowed to cross the border on August 9.

Trudeau said he was still confident in that decision as the data shows that allowing vaccinated people to travel is low risk. He said public health officials will continue to monitor cases at the border, however.

“Nobody wants to go backwards, which is why continuing to get vaccinated is so important for all Canadians,” he said.

Ontario’s Liberal leader, Steven Del Duca, urged the province’s premier to consider making vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers and invoking vaccination passports.

To date, Premier Doug Ford has been reluctant to mandate vaccine certificates, instead, saying it’s the federal government’s job to enact such measures.

Trudeau is touring Atlantic Canada this week and is scheduled to make an announcement alongside the premier of Prince Edward Island later Tuesday.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Procurement Minister Anita Anand also held an event on Tuesday to mark the milestone of receiving enough COVID-19 vaccines for all Canadians.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, please make a plan to do so. Our families, communities and small businesses are relying on us to take care of each other and stop the spread,” Hajdu said in a statement.

“We are regaining so many of the things we enjoy: seeing our families, visiting with friends and going out to eat. Let’s keep going together. Be safe, be sure. Get vaccinated today.”