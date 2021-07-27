Loading articles...

Man shot near Grandravine Drive and Keele Street, police say

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police say a man has been shot in a North York neighbourhood.

Police said they were called at around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday to the Grandravine Drive and Keele Street area.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a person to the hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said they have received reports the shooter was in a car.

No other information has been released by the police at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

